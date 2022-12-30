Emery tells World Cup winner Martinez he needs to 'adapt quickly' to life back at Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has urged goalkeeper Emi Martinez to switch focus back to his club after his World Cup heroics.

Martinez won World Cup

Now back at Aston Villa

In contention to face Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez is back at Aston Villa after winning the World Cup with Argentina. The stopper also won the Golden Glove in Qatar after being named as the tournament's top goalkeeper. Manager Unai Emery has confirmed Martinez is available for his team's next match on Sunday at Spurs but says he needs to check to make sure the Argentine is fully focused and emotionally ready to return to action with his club side.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He is going to be available physically and his mentality we are going to check. Hopefully he is coming back 100 per cent focused on Aston Villa. Of course he needs to adapt quickly again in our work," he told reporters. "When Emiliano is coming back [he has] to adapt again in a new way with us. Congratulations to him and now we are here thinking of our step ahead with Aston Villa."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez attracted attention for his performances on and off the pitch at the World Cup. The goalkeeper celebrated his Golden Glove win in lewd fashion, mocked France striker Kylian Mbappe after Argentina's final win and taunted Aurelien Tchouameni over his penalty miss. Emery has already revealed he plans to talk to Martinez about his celebrations, while one report went as far as suggesting the Spaniard wants to sell him as soon as possible.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR VILLA? Emery's side are back in action on New Year's Day in the Premier League when they take on Tottenham. They then face Wolves three days later.