‘Emery doesn’t deserve money to spend’ – Dixon sees Arsenal ‘a long way off’ amid calls for coaching change

The former Gunners defender believes those at Emirates Stadium find themselves at a “crossroads”, with more investment in January not the answer

should be wary of handing any more money to Unai Emery in the January transfer window, says Lee Dixon, with the Gunners at a “crossroads” and a “long way off” where they need to be.

The purse strings were loosened at Emirates Stadium over the summer, with £72 million ($92m) club-record signing Nicolas Pepe one of several high-profile additions.

Little return has been seen on that investment, with the Gunners currently five games without a win and already eight points off the pace in the race for top-four finishes in the Premier League.

Questions are being asked of Emery’s ongoing presence amid the struggles for consistency, with Dixon conceding that the Spaniard may be on borrowed time.

The former Arsenal defender told Express Sport: “He cannot be under any illusion things have got to improve drastically.

“It has not been good enough. It is not his first season and so he cannot be cut any slack. 18 months in now everyone is looking at him.

“But we keep seeing a repeat of the mistakes. They keep getting hit on the break, giving the ball away, giving away chances.

“Things are not working. The question for Emery is - do you change the philosophy or do you change the players? He is at a crossroads.

“The buck stops with the manager. If the players can’t do what he wants, it is a problem. Do they understand what he wants them to do - and are they good enough to do it?

“I am seeing the same mistakes, and you have to ask - is it because he cannot get what he wants from the players? Or he does not know what he wants from them?”

Dixon added on the approach Arsenal should take heading towards another recruitment window: “I’m not saying Emery should be sacked. I think every manager should get two years to get it right, but I know I am living in a dream world.

“This is why the pressure is on Emery. Can they solve the problems by buying in January? What are the board seeing? They have given him a warning.

“I think they are reluctant to push the button because it is too early. Arsenal always look to do things the right way.

Article continues below

“But personally, if it was my money I would be reluctant to hand it over. To me they are a long way off. Buying a couple of players in January would not solve things.

“This next run of games is crucial for him. If they don’t get points and a place in the top four he is in trouble. That’s it for him.”

Arsenal will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they play host to struggling .