Emenike: Former Fenerbahce star nearing Belgium move with Westerlo
Belgian First Division B club Westerlo have announced Emmanuel Emenike is close to joining the club as a free agent.
The former West Ham striker, who last played a competitive match in October 2017, is currently training with Bob Peeters’ side.
Emenike spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Las Palmas but he never made an appearance due to a knee injury which ruled him out for the entire campaign.
After missing out on the 2018-19 season, the former Spartak Moscow star is hoping to revive his career at Westerlo, who sit at the summit of the Belgian second-tier table.
“A new face in training this morning! KVC Westerlo is in conversation with Emmanuel Emenike. In anticipation of a possible agreement, he is already training with our team,” the club tweeted.
Een nieuw gezicht op de training vanmorgend! KVC Westerlo is in gesprek met Emmanuel Emenike. In afwachting van een mogelijke overeenkomst traint hij alvast mee met onze Kemphanen. 😄 #kvcwesterlo #EnAllemaalSamen pic.twitter.com/BFxCWZB8Rf— KVC Westerlo (@KVCWesterlo) August 27, 2019