Elneny brings a special energy into the Arsenal team – Arteta

The Egypt international was on top of his game as the Gunners secured a rare win at Old Trafford on Sunday

manager Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on Mohamed Elneny after his commanding display in their 1-0 victory over .

Elneny who was in action from start to finish on Sunday, played a laudable pressing role at the death of the game to help the visitors grab their first league win at Old Trafford since September 2006.

He was handed a spot in the Gunners’ starting XI ahead of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka, to partner new signing Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Back in the summer, Elneny was reportedly linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after spending last season on loan at but Arteta highlighted the qualities that make him believe in the 28-year-old midfielder.

"What Mo transmits to the team is special. He has this energy as a person,” Arteta told the club website.

"He goes into the room and he creates that atmosphere. Today I said that we needed that energy and that positive feeling that he brings all the time. I think he was tremendous.

"Obviously I played with him so I know his qualities and who he is as a person, and what he brings to the squad. I like players that have zero egos, who play for the team, who want to contribute regardless of what it is, whether that's one minute or 96 minutes or just by being there and giving positive feedback all the time.

"He contributes to our culture and is a person who is admired by everyone at the football club. And now I think his qualities are showing as a footballer, I always believed he had them."

Elneny has played nine matches across all competitions for Arsenal this season, which includes four appearances in the Premier League.