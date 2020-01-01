Elmohamady rues missed Aston Villa chances in Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City

The Egypt international has spoken of how his side failed to take their chances against Pep Guardiola’s men

Ahmed Elmohamady has rued ’s missed opportunities against at Wembley on Sunday.

The Claret and Blue Army lost 2-1 to the Citizens in the League Cup final with strikes from Sergio Aguero and Rodri, which rendered Mbwana Samatta’s brilliant header a consolatory goal.

The 32-year-old, who featured for 70 minutes in the encounter before making way for his compatriot Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan, feels his side’s loss was due to failing to convert the chances they had.

“We could’ve scored the equalizer in the second half,” Elmohamady told beIN Sports.

“There were also good chances to score and there was one at the start of the game by Anwar El-Ghazi.

“We’re pleased with our performance because we were up against one of the best teams in the world.”

Elmohamady has made 18 appearances across all competitions this campaign for the Birmingham outfit.

The international will hope to play a part when Aston Villa square off with in their next Premier League game at King Power Stadium on March 9.