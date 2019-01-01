Elmina Sharks release 12 players ahead of new season

The Botweako Mba have cancelled the contracts of twelve first team players making them eligible to look for new clubs as free agents

Elmina Sharks have terminated the contracts of twelve senior players following the truncation of 2017-18 Ghana Premier League season, Goal understands.

After finishing the first half of the campaign in mid-table with 20 points, seven points behind table-toppers Medeama, the club have decided to release the players in order to reduce their wage bills.

Former captain Tetteh Nortey, Isaac Mensah, Ebenezer Coleman, Edward Ebo Mends and former Aduana Stars striker Tanko Mohammed are among the notable stars whose stay at the club have been cut short.

Also, Charles McCarthy, Emmanuel Essuman, Isaac Quainoo, Joshua Opoku, Sampson Eduku, and Theophilus Adom will have to look elsewhere when the top-flight finally resumes somewhere next year.