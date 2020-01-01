Elmina Sharks and Eleven Wonders share spoils in Ghana Premier League

The lone game of Saturday in the top-flight ended with both teams taking a point each for themselves

Premier League sides Elmina Sharks and Eleven Wonders settled for a 1-1 draw in their matchweek seven encounter on Saturday.

Sule Musa scored first for visitors Sharks but Gustav Addington hit back for the hosts at Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina.

The result leaves the two sides just separated by a point on the league table, the home side sitting as the better of the two in 10th position.

After a barren first half, the visitors took the lead in the 57th minute as Kwadwo Asamoah set up Sule for the opener.

Addington, however, levelled the score with a shot from outside the box 11 minutes later.

Sharks and Wonders will face Legon Cities and Allies in the next matchday respectively.

