Elizabeth Addo's Apollon Limassol bundled out by Gornik Leczna

The Ghanaian midfielder becomes the latest African to be sent crashing out of the European elite club competition

Elizabeth Addo and Apollon Limassol were bundled out of the Uefa Women's by Gornik Leczna in a 2-1 scoreline on Wednesday.

To reach the second round of the qualifying playoffs, Cyprus champions Apollon thrashed Welsh giants , with the international involved for the duration in the 3-0 win.

On the other hand, Polish side Gornik silenced Croatian champions ZNK Split 4-1 in the first qualifying round to reach the second stage.

At Gornik Stadium, the visitors made a bright start to the contest and were gifted a penalty which Krystyna Freda converted after just three minutes into the contest to put Colin Staples' team in front.

After the restart, the hosts staged a fightback but made no breakthrough until Ewelina Kamczyk broke the defensive resolve of the Cypriot side to secure the leveller in the 81st minute.

Two minutes later, the visitors' woes were compounded when Steffi Hardy mistakenly scored an own-goal to gift the hosts the winner.

The result marks the end of the road for Staples' team and Addo, while Gornik will feature in the Round of 32 draw on November 24.

Following their expulsion from Europe's elite women's club competition, Apollon will focus on retaining their domestic crown to guarantee a return to the continental scene next season.

In their next fixture, Apollon will face Ethnikos Achna in a rescheduled match before taking on Geroskipou at home after the international break on December 6.