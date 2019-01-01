Elizabeth Addo, Tabitha Chawinga lift Chinese Women's FA Cup title with Jiangsu Suning

The Africans starred over the weekend as their side retained the Chinese Women's FA Cup with a second leg win over Shanghai

's Elizabeth Addo and Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga played a vital role in Jiangsu Suning's 5-1 Chinese Women's final triumph over Shanghai.



Having crushed Wuhan 10-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals to advance, Jiangsu forced a 1-1 first-leg draw at Shanghai before the second leg's big win at home on Sunday.

Chawinga scored a brace with Ni Meng, Tang Jiali and Wu Chengshu also on target to seal their second title of the season against Shanghai, who missed the services of 's Francisca Ordega.

In May, the African duo had helped the team to retain the Chinese Women's Football Championship title after a 3-0 win over Dalian Quanjian.



For Addo, the Ghanaian international has made 10 appearances, scoring thrice and has now won two titles since her switch to from American club Seattle Reign in April.

Article continues below

On the part of Chawinga, she scored eight goals in the competition to win her second golden boot this season with Jiangsu.

Overall, the Malawian has scored 23 goals in 12 outings this term and has won four titles since arriving in in 2018.

After claiming a double, the African 'twin sisters' will shift focus to helping Jiangsu secure the Chinese Women's title to celebrate a treble this season.