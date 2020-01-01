Eleven Wonders compounds King Faisal's woes in Ghana Premier League

The home side came from behind to snatch all three points at Nana Ameyaw Park

A 78th-minute goal handed Eleven Wonders a 2-1 triumph over King Faisal as matchweek 10 of the Premier League got underway on Friday.

Samuel Boakye's effort sealed all three points for the Sekondi-based side after Abu Musa Sule cancelled out Ibrahim Osman's early strike for Faisal at Nana Ameyaw Park.

The win has taken Wonders to ninth on the league table while their matchday opponents sit bottom of the log.

Article continues below

More teams

It was the club's fourth victory of the season, having lost five other matches and drawn once.

Faisal, on the other hand, are still on the search of their first win of the season after six defeats and four draws.

Legon Cities will clash with Great Olympics in an Accra derby in the second and last match of Friday.

