Eleven Wonders compound King Faisal's woes in Ghana Premier League

The home side came from behind to snatch all three points at Nana Ameyaw Park

A 78th-minute goal handed Eleven Wonders a 2-1 triumph over King Faisal as matchweek 10 of the Premier League got underway on Friday.

Samuel Boakye's effort sealed all three points for the Sekondi-based side after Abu Musa Sule cancelled out Ibrahim Osman's early strike for Faisal at Nana Ameyaw Park.

The win has taken Wonders to ninth on the league table while their matchday opponents sit bottom of the log.

It was the club's fourth victory of the season, having lost five other matches and drawn once.

Faisal, on the other hand, are still on the search of their first win of the season after six defeats and four draws.

In the second and last match of Friday, Legon Cities and Great Olympics settled for a 1-1 draw in their city derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Yakubu Mohammed netted to give Cities the lead in the 23rd minute but Ibrahim Sulley hit back for Oly to level the score on 38 minutes.

Tied on points, the two teams have now moved two points above the relegation zone on the league table.

