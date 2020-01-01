Eleven Wonders coach Osei-Fosu reveals challenges amid coronavirus pandemic

Boss of the Techiman-based club speaks on problems the club is having to deal with due to the deadly disease

Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu disclosed how the coronavirus pandemic is heavily disrupting their plans in the transfer market.

Currently 12th on the Premier League table, the Techiman-based side are looking to augment their squad with some new faces in their chase for a top four place at the end of the season.

The diseases, also called Covid-19, has brought the world into a standstill as nearly 600,000persons have been infected, and nearly 27,000 losing their lives.

More teams

“If you talk to a player on phone, how to even get the player to sign on the paper for registration at the GFA is becoming very difficult,” Osei-Fosu told Goal.

“Where we wanted to train, players are saying they won’t come over because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"They are coming from various places like Accra, Kumasi, etc., but you don’t know how many contacts they have had with possible infected persons.

“It’s been difficult getting player down here because you also don’t want to risk the life of the player, people they will board the same bus with, etc.”

Owing to increasing cases of coronavirus in Ghana, all public gatherings, including sporting events, have been banned temporarily, consequently pulling the plug on the Ghana Premier League.

“Wonders is a club not backed by sponsors so everything depends on the owner. The major help comes from the supporters who come to the stadium so without football, you can understand how everything is going,” Osei-Fosu sheds more light.

“Players are injured and need to visit the hospital but hospitals are closing services like physio and scans. We also have other injured players in the house who are not getting professionals to take care of them.”

With players staying at home, clubs are faced with the challenge of keeping players in good physical condition while the ban persists.

“As a scientific modern coach, even when players are on holiday, I’d always want them to stay fit, so we have prepared special packages for their training regimen,” the coach continued.

“The challenge has got to do with discipline because once you are not there to physically supervise, some of the players don’t know what you are trying to do for them to enhance their professional career. So they are unlikely to do it.”

A lot of questions have been posed to clubs on whether players will be tested for the disease upon their return to camp.

“We are speaking to the medics to take the players through testing once we re-assemble,” Osei-Fosu revealed.

Article continues below

“Those who will test positive, that quarantine would have to be there, even before the results come.

"At least if no proper testing, we could do the basic ones like checking their temperature, breathing levels, etc.”

Osei-Fosu joined Wonders just before start of the league in December.