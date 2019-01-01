Eleven Wonders coach Manso reveals main target for Ghana Premier League season

The Techiman-based side's boss looks ahead to the upcoming 2019-20 campaign

Eleven Wonders coach Frimpong Manso has shed light on their objective going into the 2019-20 Premier League.

The Techiman-based side are one of 18 clubs set to battle for honours in the championship which kicks off on December 28.

The league returns after a one-year break.

“The target given to me is to make sure the team remain in the league," Manso, who was recently appointed coach of the club, said as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

"We are working towards that. It’s not easy but with determination, we can achieve that.

“All the players are working very hard. I’m really happy with what I have seen so far.

“But I think we need to inject the squad with some few additions before we can be ready for the for the league.”

At the end of the season, five teams will be relegated to the second tier.

Eleven Wonders secured promotion to the top flight in 2017.

