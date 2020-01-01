Eleven Wonders chief Commey warns: Ghana shouldn't joke with coronavirus

The Techiman-man based side's administrator has a word of caution for the football community as calls for Ghana Premier League comeback increase

Eleven Wonders chief executive officer Albert Commey is the latest to express concern about safety amid considerations for a prompt return of the Premier League ( ).

There have been recent calls for resumption of the championship which has been on hold since March as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Commey's comments follow similar remarks by coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin.

More teams

"We shouldn’t joke with the situation now because we cannot afford to lose a soul in the industry to the virus," the CEO told Onua FM.

"We have a responsibility, we need to make sure that measures are put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

"The [Ghana] Football Association (GFA) is consulting stakeholders and if they agree for it to be cancelled, then we do that."

The Premier League was at the matchweek 15 stage, with Aduana atop the standings, when it ground to a halt.

At the time, a total of six coronavirus cases had been recorded in Ghana.

As at Sunday June 7, the West African nation has so far registered 9,638 cases involving 44 deaths, 3,636 recoveries and 5,958 active cases.

"The corporate world is monitoring and watching our reaction on how we will deal with the situation so we have to show resilience," Commey added.

"We have to show that we will be able to stand by them in times of difficulties when they sponsor the league and there is a problem.”

Commey also shared his thoughts on the sideline of football by the government of Ghana in a stimulus package for businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 disruptions.

"We pay tax so the country really gains from football," he said.

"Seventeen point five (17.5) per cent of the money gained from gate proceeds by clubs goes to the state as tax, so calculate the number of games played every week and even [tax from] hoteliers - [not forgetting] those who sell at the stadium also benefit from football - [to get an idea about our contribution to the economy]."

Article continues below

The Premier League, together with all other domestic competitions, has been on hold since March 15 following a ban on all public gatherings, including sporting and religious events.

The GFA has said it will wait until at least June 30 to make a decision on the future of football.

The ban on football, however, continues until at least July 31.