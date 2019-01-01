Ekuban talks about making Ghana's Afcon squad and possible snub

The Italian-born spoke to the media about his tournament chances after scoring once more for the Black Stars on Tuesday

's latest sensation Caleb Ekuban says he will take an snub on the chin despite his fine start to his international career.

Born to Ghanaian parents in , the Trabzonspor striker is enjoying prolific early days in the national shirt having scored twice in two games.

On Tuesday, he was among the scorers as Kwesi Appiah's outfit beat Mauritania 3-1 in an international friendly in Accra, just three days after scoring on his debut to help Ghana beat 1-0 on the final day of the Afcon qualifiers on Saturday.

“Everybody wants to be in a great tournament such as the Africa Cup of Nations and I would like to be part of the team," Ekuban told the media on Tuesday.

"Of course, missing out will not be nice for me but I will not be upset.

“It will only mean that other players have performed better in the build-up and maybe, next time, I will get the chance.”

Ekuban faces a tough strikers' battle with captain Asamoah Gyan, man Jordan Ayew and ace Abdul Majeed Waris for a place in Ghana's squad for the Afcon.

Reports also say coach Appiah is still engaging youth and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams for a switch in international allegiance, a situation which could reduce Ekuban's chances of playing at the June 21 - July 19 tournament in .

At club level, the 25-year-old, on loan from English side , has scored seven goals in 28 matches so far in all competitions for Trabzonspor this season.