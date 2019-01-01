Ekuban stands by 'good' decision to swap Leeds United for Trabzonspor

The striker sheds light on his resolve to test himself at Black Sea Storm after a frustrating first season in England

Trabzonspor attacker Caleb Ekuban is delighted by his decision to pursue a loan move from English side Leeds United in the summer.

After a frustrating time with The Whites last season, the Italian-born Ghanaian is seemingly enjoying some form of renaissance with Black Sea Storm, having netted five goals in 15 games in all competitions so far.

Last term, he scored just once in 21 matches in all competitions for the Championship side, ultimately leading to a fall-out with supporters of the club and prompting a move away.

“The decision I made was the correct one”, Ekuban was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sabah.

“I'm greatly valued at Trabzonspor.

“My [loan] contract ends at the end of the season, but the club do not want me to go.

Article continues below

“It's really good that I came to Trabzon.”

Ekuban joined Leeds on a three-year deal from Italian outfit Chievo Verona in 2017.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Italy, the 24-year-old remains eligible to represent either Ghana or Italy at international level, although he has stated his desire to play for the Black Stars.

