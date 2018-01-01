Eintracht Frankfurt 'not missing' former striker KP Boateng, says Berthold

The Ghanaian, who left the Eagles for the Serie A, is not being missed according to the club's legend

Eintracht Frankfurt legend Thomas Berthold has rejected suggestions that the club is missing the services of former striker Kevin-Prince Boateng who left in the Summer for Serie A side Sassuolo.

Frankfurt are sixth on the Bundesliga table after the first round but are without a win in their last two games following a defeat to Bayern Munich and stalemate against Mainz 05.

"We are not in the top four but former player Kevin-Prince Boateng probably would not have helped us much with the kind of football, because he often took the time out last season," Berthold said.

"Nevertheless, especially in games in which Frankfurt fell behind, that right centre formative figures were missing but that doesn't suggest we are missing," he added.

"In midfield, Eintracht has the most pent-up demand for reinforcement in winter," he added.

Last season, Boateng scored six goals after 31 league games and helped Frankfurt to win the DFP Pokal.