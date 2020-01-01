'Eid Mubarak' - African stars celebrate end of Ramadan

Muslims around the world are in celebratory mood to mark the end of the month-long fasting

centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 's Sadio Mane, 's Asisat Oshoala and 04's Amine Harit are among the African players who have taken to social media to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The festivity concludes the end of the holy month of Ramadan and Muslims celebrate with their family and loved ones.

In marking the holiday, numerous African stars wished their followers on social media 'Eid Mubarak' and also shared a word of prayer for them.

"May Allah make your days happier, and may God accept your obedience and gather us for the good, Happy Eid Al-Fitr," Ennesyri wrote.