Ehizibue: Nigeria prospect scores first Bundesliga goal in FC Cologne win

After 17 games, the 24-year-old German-Nigerian ended his wait for a goal in the German elite division in his team’s win over Freiburg

Kingsley Ehizibue got his maiden goal in the German top flight as FC Cologne beat 4-0 in Sunday's game.

In a battle of teams with contrasting ambitions inside Mungersdorfer Stadium, the Billy Goats erased memories of their 5-1 defeat to the last time out.

Defender Sebastiaan Bornauw put them in cruise control after 29 minutes while Jhon Cordoba extended the lead 10 minutes into the second half.

The 90th minute was Ehizibue’s time as he sealed the triumph with Ismail Jakobs sealing the win for Markus Gisdol’s men.

HIS FIRST GOAL FOR THE CLUB!

Thanks to this result, Cologne have now garnered 23 points from 20 outings to place 14th in the Bundesliga log.

Born in to Nigerian parents, the 24-year-old - who already represented the at youth level - is eligible to feature for the Super Eagles.

He joined the German top-flight side from PEC Zwolle on a four-year contract that runs until 2023. So far this term, he has racked up17 appearances in Gisdol’s squad.