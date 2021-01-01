Egyptian legend Ahmed Hassan: Mosimane hasn’t yet found his optimal squad

Al Ahly are third in the Egyptian league, with 24 points from 10 matches - Zamalek are on top with 30 points although they've played 13 games

Ahmed Hassan, the Egyptian record appearance holder, has questioned some of the team selections made by Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane joined Al Ahly in October last year and went on to win the treble of the domestic league and cup as well as the Caf Champions League with Egypt's most successful team.

He also took the Cairo side to the Club World Cup and won a bronze medal after beating Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras.

However, things have not been going smoothly in Al Ahly's Champions League title defence, and they currently find themselves in third place in Group A, having only won one of three games.

The latest setback was a 2-2 home draw against DR Congo side AS Vita Club, and following that result, Hassan called into question some of Mosimane's decisions, including the substitution of striker Walter Bwalya.

“Mosimane should believe that he is the head coach of Al Ahly and must take risks. If you want to give Walter Bwalya a chance, you shouldn’t then ‘finish’ [substitute] him," Hassan, who played in midfield for both Al Ahly and Zamalek, was quoted saying by the Kingfut website.

“I think Bwalya is a good player, but when you are drawing you should play with two strikers, but Pitso replaced Bwalya with Mohamed Sherif. He should have taken the risk.

“In my opinion, Dieng should always be placed first in the starting line-up and then the other players around him, and until now Mosimane hasn’t yet found his optimal squad."

The draw against AS Vita leaves Ah Ahly on four points, level with the DR Congo club, but behind them due to having scored fewer goals.

Tanzania side Simba SC, who beat Ah Ahly 1-0, are top of Group A with seven points. Sudan side Al Merreikh, the only team Ahly have beaten so far, are in fourth spot with one point.

“The situation now is difficult and it’s a lesson that the players and Mosimane should learn from," Hassan continued.

“I hope Al Ahly don’t regret their result on Sunday because they could have easily won by five goals."

The Egyptian champions' next match in Group A is also against Vita Club, away from home on Tuesday, March 16.