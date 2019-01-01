Egyptian Embassy to offer assistance to Black Stars supporters at Afcon

Arrangements for a stress-free trip to Egypt for the upcoming football showpiece are underway

Supporters of the Black Stars would be able to travel to and have a good time at the 2019 (Afcon) under a "comprehensive package" on offer by the Egyptian Embassy in .

Ambassador Emad Magdy Hanna made the promise after a brief meeting with Ghana’s Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah on Wednesday.

The "comprehensive package" will include ticketing, internal flights and accommodation, in collaboration with Air, Hanna said, noting that it was the “embassy's contribution to make sure Ghanaian football fans get the opportunity to travel and support the Black Stars in Egypt.”

The maiden 24-team Afcon kicks off on June 21 until July 19.

Article continues below

The Egyptian authorities announced this week that they will provide 1000 buses equipped with GPS devices to transfer fans to and from stadiums during the tournament.

Ghana are hoping to end a 37-year wait for a fifth Afcon title following their 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 successes.