Egypt-bound Right to Dream and Man Capital announce partnership to train more Ghanaian footballers and coaches

The talent production hub are set to scale up their operations in Ghana while launching a new outfit in the North African country

Renowned Ghanaian academy Right to Dream has announced a long-term partnership with Man Capital Group as the football outfit expands its operations.

In this deal, UK investment firm Man Capital, owned by the famous Mansour Egyptian family, are set to make a significant cash contribution to the Ghanaian side who also provide an educational path for its players.

The collaboration enables Right to Dream academy to expand its intake of players, for both boys and girls, develop more talent in , help more Ghanaian coaches to be trained at the club and replicate its successful model in a new academy set-up in .

More teams

Right to Dream are famous for their talent production line, some of their top graduates including Amsterdam attacker Mohammed Kudus, Nashville FC striker David Accam and forward Abdul Majeed Waris.

“Ghana’s famous Right to Dream academy and Egyptian billionaire Mohammed Mansour have reached an agreement that will help the iconic football institution expand and recruit more young players to hone their talents for the country,” a Right to Dream statement reads.

“Man Capital LLP (“Man Capital”), owned by the famous Egyptian family, has formed the new footballing partnership with the Ghanaian outfit to also increase the coaching opportunities to retired former Ghana players to become world class coaches.

“The investment in Right to Dream by Man Capital, the UK-based investment arm of the Egyptian Mansour Group, a family-owned global conglomerate, is being made through Man Sports, a new entity established for the partnership, and will see investment designated to expand the activities of the Right to Dream academy in Ghana.”

The Right to Dream academy was founded in Ghana by British social entrepreneur Tom Vernon with an aim of providing transformational life changing opportunities through sport and education.

In 2015, the academy acquired the Danish Super Liga club FC Nordsjaelland, with the Ghanaian outfit acting as a feeder fold for the European team.

The academy has already graduated 140 players from its system, with another 82 currently with the side. Teenage attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana, who made the transition from the Ghana outfit to the Danish unit last year, is the latest product to debut for Ghana at senior level by an appearance in a friendly fixture against Mali last October.

In the partnership, Man Sports will assume majority control of Right to Dream with Tom Vernon remaining the other significant shareholder and chief executive officer (CEO). Man Capital founder and chairman Mohamed Mansour becomes Chairman of the Board of Right to Dream, while his son, Mr Loutfy Mansour, the CEO of Man Capital, becomes a Board member.

Article continues below

“Ghana is where our academy journey started and where my heart lies, so to be able to invest in expanding our presence and impact in the country is a huge honour. The Right to Dream academy has helped to develop some of the best youth players in Ghana and is proof that there is a different way to develop elite athletes with strong education paths through purpose-driven football. Our expansion into and Europe is further evidence that Ghana can export its football values and culture, not just its players.”

Mohamed Mansour added: “I could not be prouder to be investing in and partnering with Tom and his team at Right to Dream, who are inspirational for the life-changing work they undertake with talented boys and girls across Africa, Europe and the Americas. We have long taken a close interest in the work they are doing and are delighted to be announcing our partnership today. Not only are we a family of football fans, indeed my uncle Mostafa Kamel Mansour even represented Egypt in the 1934 World Cup, but we are committed to supporting communities across Africa, through our foundations and other philanthropic activities.”

Former national stars Michael Essien, Derek Boateng and Laryea Kingston are among Right to Dream’s currently employed Ghanaian coaches at various levels.