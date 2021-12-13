Eguavoen a good choice for Super Eagles – Dimeji Lawal

Former Nigeria international Dimeji Lawal has backed Augustine Eguavoen to steady the ship of the three-time African kings, describing him as a good choice.

Eguavoen was confirmed as Super Eagles’ caretaker coach following the sacking of Gernot Rohr on Sunday evening by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The 56-year-old will be handling the three-time African champions for the third time, and he is expected to lead the country to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cameroon.

Weighing his opinion on the choice of the 1994 Afcon winner, the former Real Madrid B and Kortrijk midfielder says his football is the ideal replacement for the fired German tactician.

“I think Eguavoen is a good choice because he played for this country and has served in several capacities within the Nigerian football fraternity,” Lawal told GOAL.

“So, I don’t think it is a bad idea for him to be an interim coach until the NFF decides on what they want to do further.

“And if along the line he does very well, I think he should be given the job on a permanent basis.”

Lawal also lashed out at a section of Nigerian fans who are sceptical of the Super Eagles’ chances in Cameroon having in mind Eguavoen has limited time to prepare for 2021 Afcon.

“When people were calling for the head of Gernot Rohr, they seem to have forgotten that we were inching closer to the Africa Cup of Nations,” he continued.

“Now that their voice has been hearkened to, we are now asking if the new technical crew will deliver within three weeks – you see the dilemma?

“A coach can come in and change things within a limited time. [Thomas] Tuchel didn’t need a year to lead Chelsea to Champions League glory.

“He took over from Frank Lampard and returned them to winning ways. When you look at the team now, they are still very well.

“We have a team on the ground already so, it’s not like he will be building a new team. All Eguavoen needs to do is pick the best players around and put them together.”

Nigeria would be eyeing a fourth African crown when hostilities begin in January 2022. They finished third at the 2019 edition staged in Egypt – defeating Tunisia 1-0 in the third-place play-off.