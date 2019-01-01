Efe Ambrose quits Hibernian after trigerring release clause

The Nigerian defender turned down an improved deal and has opted to pursue a new challenge elsewhere

Scottish Premier League outfit Hibernian have confirmed the departure of Efe Ambrose who turns a free agent.

Ambrose's contract was supposed to expire in June but the defender resigned to triggering a clause that makes him leave the club for free.

The Nigeria international who joined the Hibs initially on loan from Celtic in 2017 snubbed an improved three-year deal to extend his stay in Edinburgh.

"Hibernian can confirm the departure of Efe Ambrose," read the club statement.

"The 30- year-old centre-back has invoked a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Easter Road Stadium this month, having indicated a desire to pursue an opportunity elsewhere and, therefore, turn down an improved three-year contract to extend his stay in Edinburgh.

"A popular figure with players, staff and supporters alike, the club made every effort to keep Efe but respect his decision and thank him for his contribution.

"He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Hibernian."

The 30-year-old joined Neil Lennon's team permanently on a two-year deal after a successful loan spell that saw Hibernian promoted to the Scottish top-flight.

With Cardiff City reportedly interested in bolstering their defensive ranks with Ambrose, his departure signals the end of a successful six-and-a-half year stay in Scotland that saw him win four Premier League titles, a Championship title, one FA Cup and two League Cups.