Edwin Vanspaul remains focused after Chennaiyin's semi-final win

Edwin Vanspaul felt that FC Goa deserved a better outcome for their effort...

Chennaiyin midfielder Edwin Vanspaul wants to keep his feet on the ground after his team booked a place in the final of the ongoing (ISL) with a 6-5 aggregate win over in the semi-final.

The Marina Machans picked up a 4-1 win in the first leg but allowed FC Goa to get back into the tie in the first half of the second leg at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. Goa came out with a two-goal lead after the break but Chennaiyin scored twice before the hour-mark to extend their aggregate lead. Goa scored two late goals but in the end, they were not enough.

Edwin Vanspaul rated his team's performance after the game and said, "I rate it at seven because we could have scored more goals but we utilised what came our way. We made a few mistakes which we have to rectify going into the final."

More teams

He added, "They are the home side and the home side is always the better side playing with the support of crowd. It's been a hard match but we maintained our positions and the tactics. So we score some goals and finished the job."

It has been a remarkable turnaround by Chennaiyin under Owen Coyle. The Chennai-based club was languishing in the bottom half of the table when Coyle took charge but has since put up fine displays on the field. They were on a nine-game unbeaten run which came to an end with FC Goa's win in the second-leg.

"It's sad that we couldn't maintain our run which we could have had it remained as a 2-2 draw but I'm happy for the way Goa played. They went all out and showed an attitude to win the match. They deserved better and I congratulate them at the AFC ( ). Now we have to concentrate on the final by keeping ourselves grounded."

