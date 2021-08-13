Edouard Mendy: Chelsea star shortlisted for best goalkeeper in Uefa Champions League Awards

The 29-year-old custodian has made the list of three after his heroics helped the Blues to lift the trophy last season

Chelsea‘s Edouard Mendy has been shortlisted for the best Uefa Champions League goalkeeper award.

According to a statement from Uefa, the Senegal international will fight it out for the award with Thibaut Courtois of Belgium and Real Madrid, and Ederson of Brazil, and Manchester City.

“Uefa has today [Friday] announced the names of the players shortlisted for the 2020-21 Uefa Champions League positional awards,” read part of the statement.

“The awards will honour the best Goalkeeper, Defender, Midfielder and Forward from the 2020-21 Uefa Champions League season, and will be announced during the 2021-22 Uefa Champions League group stage draw, which takes place on Thursday 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey.

“The jury comprises the coaches from the 32 clubs which participated in the group stage of the 2020-21 Uefa Champions League, together with 55 journalists from each of Uefa’s 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group.

“The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.”

The statement continued: “Coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players in each category by allocating respectively five points, three points, and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists.”

The defender's category will see two Chelsea players - Cesar Azpilicueta of Spain and Antonio Rudiger of Germany - battle it out with Ruben Dias of Portugal and Man City.

In the midfielder’s category, the battle will be between Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium and Man City, Jorginho of Italy and Chelsea, and N’Golo Kante of France and Chelsea.

Article continues below

Erling Haaland of Norway and Borussia Dortmund is among those shortlisted for the striker’s award and he will battle it out with Kylian Mbappe of France and Paris Saint-Germain and Robert Lewandowksi of Poland and Bayern Munich.

During the Uefa Super Cup final between Chelsea and Villarreal, the 29-year-old Mendy set a record for making the squad as he became the first African keeper to play in the final since Bruce Grobbelaar versus Juventus in 1985.

After Chelsea and Villarreal had tied 1-1, Mendy was pulled out for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came on to save two penalties and help the team win the trophy.