'Ederson could be a holding midfielder' - Bernardo Silva claims Man City keeper capable of playing outfield

The Brazil international has shown himself to be comfortable on the ball and a club colleague sees no reason why he couldn't fill a different position

goalkeeper Ederson would be more than capable of operating as a “holding midfield player”, says club colleague Bernardo Silva.

The international has shown himself to be comfortable in possession.

It was those qualities that caught the eye of Pep Guardiola and convinced the City boss to spend big on a ball-playing custodian that fits his footballing philosophy.

Ederson has starred in the Premier League, claiming back-to-back titles and an historic domestic treble during the 2018-19 campaign.

He is, at just 25 years of age, already considered to be one of the finest keepers on the planet and one of the most reliable last lines of defence.

Silva believes he is so good that an outfield role would not be beyond him were he to ever decide to lose the gloves and try his luck in a different position.

The Portuguese playmaker told Sporf when asked if Ederson could operate further up the field: “I agree.

“He could play outfield maybe with the ball as a defensive or holding midfield player.”

Ederson is by no means the only superstar performer on the books at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola’s squad is littered with world-class talent, while the man in the dugout is also widely regarded as one of the very best in the business.

The 24-year-old has become a star man in his own right, contributing 13 goals and 14 assists in the 2018-19 campaign, but is happier singing the praises of others.

He said of Guardiola and the way he has set about making City a dominant force at home and abroad: “I think it's the way he organises a team, the way we know what we need to do whenever, in whichever situation on the pitch.”

Silva is also a big fan of the Blues’ leading marksman, Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine frontman is City’s all-time leading goalscorer and a striker who can claim to be among the best the Premier League has ever seen.

“Well, as I said before, I don't remember all the strikers, I'm quite young, but from what I remember, yeah [Aguero is the best],” said Silva.