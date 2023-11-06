'It's a huge blow' - Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle defender Dan Burn ruled out for months with spine injury he picked up during Arsenal win

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that defender Dan Burn will be out of action for months after sustaining a spinal injury.

Burn out for "some time"

Defender injured spine

Newcastle face Dortmund on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Burn was replaced at half-time during Newcastle's 1-0 win against Arsenal on Saturday. Speaking ahead of his side's crucial Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund, Howe revealed the bad news.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Unfortunately, Dan will be out for some time," Howe said. "It could be a couple of months, that is sort of a speculative answer. He landed on his spine; I think he has got a problem with the base of his spine. It is a big blow for us. He has been gigantic for us since he signed, for a lot of different reasons. His character, his determination, his experience and versatility too – so it is not just one position we are losing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Howe has few options in defence at the moment, with Matt Targett out for three months and Sven Botman unavailable too. To make up the numbers, the manager has included some youngsters in his squad for the trip to Germany.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Newcastle's Champions League future will have been decided by the time Burn returns to action. Having won four points from three games, defeat in Dortmund would leave the Magpies with slim hopes of reaching the last-16.