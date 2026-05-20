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GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
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Book Ecuador vs Curacao Tickets
Celine Abrahams

How to buy Ecuador vs Curaçao tickets: World Cup ticket prices, GEHA Field at Arrowhead information & more

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World Cup
Ecuador
Curacao
M. Caicedo
P. Hincapie
L. Bacuna
T. Chong

Here’s how you could see the likes of Moisés Caicedo, Piero Hincapié, Leandro Bacuna, and Tahith Chong in World Cup action

Ecuador travels to the Midwest for a massive Group E encounter against Curacao in what promises to be a pivotal Round 2 fixture of the World Cup 2026.

The Ecuadorian side, arrives in Missouri looking to assert their dominance as a South American powerhouse. Curacao emerge with a passionate atmosphere expected at the home of the Chiefs, they look to turn GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium into a vibrant battleground for this critical clash.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ecuador vs Curacao, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Ecuador vs Curacao at the World Cup 2026?

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World Cup - Grp. E
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Ecuador World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 15 2026

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets

June 21 2026

Ecuador vs Curacao

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Tickets

June 25 2026

Ecuador vs Germany

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tickets

Curacao World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 14 2026

Germany vs Curacao

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

June 21 2025

Ecuador vs Curacao

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Tickets

June 25 2026

Curacao vs Ivory Coast

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets

How to buy Ecuador vs Curacao tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Ecuador vs Curacao tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Ecuador vs Curaçao match in Kansas City, entry-level prices are currently a major focus for fans on a budget. As the two sides prepare for a pivotal Group E clash, demand is expected to be high for this Saturday evening fixture at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Currently, the cheapest official tickets are available for approximately $228 to $400 in the upper tiers of the stadium. On the secondary market, entry-level prices have been seen starting around $750 as availability tightens.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $228 – $750
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 – $1,100
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500
  • Hospitality/VIP: $3,500+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Kansas City is a key destination for this tournament and Match 34 represents a vital step for both teams' knockout stage ambitions, local and traveling demand is expected to be significant. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Everything you need to know about GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Missouri venue, officially designated as Kansas City Stadium (and known commercially as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) for the tournament, is an iconic symbol of American sporting passion and an architectural landmark of the Midwest.

Located in Kansas City, it is the second-oldest venue of the 2026 World Cup, featuring a legendary design by architect Charles Deaton. 

Rejecting traditional circular structures, Deaton utilized organic, Deaton Visibility Curves to create an optimized seating bowl that brings fans remarkably close to the field. The venue is world-renowned for its unrivaled acoustics, once hitting a Guinness World Record of 142.2 decibels, creating a "wall of sound" that ensures every fan is part of an intense, high-energy atmosphere.

For the tournament, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 76,000 seats. 

Following a major $800 million infrastructure project, the stadium has been modernized with high-end LED lighting systems designed for ultra-high-definition 4K broadcasts. 


Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in the USA, tickets on the marketplace may be listed above face value due to dynamic market demand.

For a pivotal Group E encounter like Ecuador vs Curaçao at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, current secondary market demand for this specific fixture has seen entry-level prices start around $228 to $400.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain the necessary travel authorization or are denied entry into the United States, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. Most international fans, including those traveling from Ecuador or Curaçao, will likely require a B1/B2 visitor visa. You should apply for these well in advance, as interview wait times can vary. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through.

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