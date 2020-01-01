Ebusua Dwarfs coach Quartey relieved by first season win

The Crabs' trainer reveals his delight at securing their first victory of the Ghana Premier League campaign

coach Ernest Thompson Quartey believes Monday's win over Dreams FC in the Premier League is a sign of good things to come for the club.

Having lost all five opening games, the Crabs finally exorcised their devils as they claimed a 2-1 home triumph in the matchday six fixture at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Albert Hammond scored the all-important goal just after the hour-mark.

“Well, I feel good. It’s been coming [for a] while," Thompson said, as reported by Footy-Ghana.

“We were expecting this because when we took over, it’s just been a week-and-a-half and we’ve been working very very hard to improve on the players’ condition and other technical aspects of the game and, that has brought the improvement.

“It [tactics] paid off, and from here I believe we’re going to move on and on.

“It’s been very difficult but thank God, this will actually calm the nerves of our supporters, the players themselves and, we on the technical bench because it now gives us the impression that with a little push, we can make it.”

Despite the win, Dwarfs still sit bottom of the league table.

A good result in their matchday seven clash with fifth-placed could, however, lift them away from the base of the standings.

