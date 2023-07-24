Ebi adamant Super Falcons are 'in very high spirits' ahead of Women's World Cup game against Australia

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi insists the team is in high spirits ahead of their second Women's World Cup game against co-hosts Australia.

Nigeria drew 0-0 with Canada

Australia defeated the Republic of Ireland 1-0

Ebi hopeful of win against the Matildas

WHAT HAPPENED: Nigeria forced Olympic champions Canada to a goalless draw in Group B's opening game on Friday.

The West Africans ended the game with 10 players after the sending-off of Deborah Ajibola. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was also exceptional and she managed to pull fantastic saves including stopping a penalty.

Captain Ebi is hopeful of getting a positive outcome in their next assignment against the Matildas at Brisbane Stadium on Thursday.

WHAT SHE SAID: "We are in very high spirits, I can tell you. It is... after that massive point and we are already looking forward to our second match," Ebi told NFF media.

"The Aussies will not be easy, but we knew before arriving in Australia that no team at this tournament will be easy.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Defender Osinachi Ohale conceded there is a problem that must be solved before their second game.

"It is a tournament and we have decided to take it one game at a time. We have to go back and correct certain lapses, like how to convert our opportunities. We cannot afford to miss good chances any longer," she stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria have been in every edition of the Women's World Cup since its inception and are one of the teams with quality players.

The Matildas defeated the Republic of Ireland in their initial game, and are currently top of the table.

The Super Falcons must get a positive outcome to stand a chance of making it to the next phase.

WHAT NEXT: Nigerians are definitely contemplating ways to defeat the tournament hosts on Thursday.