'Football or wrestling?' - East Bengal’s Mario Rivera unhappy with refereeing

The East Bengal coach wasn’t happy with the refereeing as he felt that the match official had allowed Gokulam Kerala to play aggressively….

had a lucky escape against as they managed a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in Kozhikode. Some questionable decisions taken by the referee allowed the Red and Golds to snatch a point from the Malabarians.

The Red and Golds boss Mario Rivera suggested that his team deserved three points but Gurwinder Singh’s injury in the first half became a problem for the team.

“I think we deserved three points but now we are happy because we don’t have many players injured, only one. We always want to win. We are not happy with the draw but now we have another central defender (Gurwinder Singh) injured. Last match we had one defender injured and now another injury. But we have other players and in the next match, we will try to win.

More teams

“We don’t know if the injury is serious or not. He had pain in his left knee and we have to do some tests.”

Costa Rican defender Johnny Acosta has already reached Kolkata and Rivera confirmed that Acosta’s signing will be completed only after the team returns to the city. He also did not want to reveal the name of the foreign player who will be released.

“(Johnny) Acosta will join us when we go back to Kolkata and we will then announce who will be released. I cannot say anything at the moment.”

The Spanish coach expressed his dissatisfaction over the refereeing in the match and suggested that he should have allowed Gokulam to play aggressively in the match.

“I think the referee today did not give us one penalty. The offside I don’t know because it was on the other half. Regarding the penalty, you cannot allow aggressive play. I don’t know if it was football or wresting. The last match was also the same. I think referees letting this kind of aggressive play is not good for Indian football.”