East Bengal retain Jamie Santos Colado for two more seasons

The young Spanish winger has committed his future to the Kolkata giants for two more years….

Spanish winger Jaime Santos Colado has signed a new contract extension with which will keep him at the club for two more seasons, the Kolkata giants confirmed on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old who had joined the club last season, appeared in 14 matches for the Red and Golds and had scored four goals including one in the second I-League Kolkata derby on January 27.

The youngster was revelation for the Kolkata side and took very less time to adjust himself to the new conditions and win the hearts of the club loyalists. He was an integral part of coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia’s squad.

Jaime started in 12 matches out of the 14 he played and performed consistently throughout the season which convinced the team management to offer him a two-year contract extension.

The Spaniard becomes the third member of the foreign contingent of East Bengal this season. The club had earlier extended contracts of defender Borja Gomez Perez by two years and midfielder Kassim Aidara by one year.

It has been a very productive month for East Bengal so far as they have managed to sign two players Pintu Mahata and Abhishek Ambekar from , Boithang Haokip from and extended contracts of Aidara and Jaime.

The Kolkata side had also signed young central midfielder Tondonba Singh from back in may and managed to retain last season’s skipper Lalrindika Ralte and right-back Samad Ali Mallick.