Kapil Dev: Completing 100 years is a huge achievement for East Bengal fans

India's three iconic sporting legends were present at East Bengal's centenary celebration....

's maiden cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev along with Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri graced the auspicious centenary celebrations of on Thursday.

The Kolkata giants invited the cricket legend on their 100th foundation day to confer him with the club's highest honour Bharat Gaurav award.

Speaking on East Bengal's centenary year, Kapil Dev said, "I can understand upto one level that players are important but a hundred years for the fans is a huge moment. The media is also so much involved. It is a great occasion indeed."

The former Indian Cricket skipper revealed that he used to support the football team. He said, "Kolkata is known for football. Goa has also produced some very good footballers. I used to follow Brazil most of the time. I always follow the team and not individual players. We should always follow the team, that should give you more happiness."





East Bengal legend Bhaichung Bhutia said, "It is an iconic day for the club. Not many clubs around the world reach a hundred years. East Bengal has been one club that has produced cricket, football and hockey players.

"The club has survived a hundred years because of the fans. My message to fans is to keep supporting East Bengal."

skipper Sunil Chhetri who had played for East Bengal just once in the 2008-09 season suggested that it was an honour for him to be at this occasion alongside Bhutia and Kapil Dev.

Chhetri said, "They are the ones why we started playing sports. Honoured sitting with legends like Kapil (Dev) and Bhaichung (Bhutia)."