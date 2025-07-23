EA Sports FC 26: Full list of teams, competitions & licenses on the game

EA Sports FC 26 is set to redefine football gaming once again, bringing unmatched authenticity and depth with a vast lineup of licensed teams, competitions, and stadiums.
Building on the strong foundation of EA Sports FC 25, this year’s edition goes even bigger with 20,000+ players across 750+ clubs and national teams in more than 120+ stadiums and 35+ leagues, including expanded women’s football content and exclusive licenses to the world’s most prestigious competitions.
Whether you're competing for glory in the UEFA Champions League, battling it out in domestic leagues like the Premier League or LaLiga, or exploring the women’s club and international scene, FC 26 delivers the most immersive and realistic experience yet.
Here’s everything you need to know about the licenses, leagues, clubs, and competitions available in EA Sports FC 26.
EA Sports FC 26 confirmed leagues and competitions
EA SPORTS FC 26 offers an unparalleled breadth of authentic football competitions, representing every corner of the global game. Whether you're leading a Premier League title charge, chasing continental glory in the UEFA Champions League, or guiding a South American giant through the CONMEBOL Libertadores, the game delivers fully licensed experiences at every level. The addition of top-tier women’s leagues like the Barclays WSL, Liga F, and the Frauen-Bundesliga continues to expand representation and realism.
With over 35 domestic leagues and dozens of international tournaments included, FC 26 ensures that players can immerse themselves in both the men’s and women’s games with broadcast-style presentation, official kits, real stadiums, and authentic matchday atmospheres. This commitment to global authenticity cements EA SPORTS FC 26 as the definitive football simulation experience.
|Region
|Competition
|Teams
|Europe
|UEFA Champions League
|All qualified clubs
|Europe
|UEFA Europa League
|All qualified clubs
|Europe
|UEFA Conference League
|All qualified clubs
|Europe
|UEFA Super Cup
|Winners of UEFA competitions
|England
|Premier League
|20 clubs
|England
|EFL (Championship, League One, League Two)
|all 72 member clubs
|Spain
|LALIGA
|20 clubs
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|18 clubs
|Italy
|Serie A
|All Serie A clubs
|France
|Ligue 1
|All Ligue 1 clubs
|US
|Major League Soccer (MLS)
|30 clubs
|South America
|CONMEBOL Libertadores
|River Plate, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Corinthians and more
|South America
|CONMEBOL Sudamericana
|All qualified clubs
|South America
|CONMEBOL Recopa
|Champions of Libertadores & Sudamericana
|England
|Women's Super League
|12 teams
|Spain
|Liga F
|16 teams
|Germany
|Frauen-Bundesliga
|14 teams
|France
|Arkema Première Ligue
|12 teams
|Europe
|UEFA Women's Champions League
|All qualified clubs
|North America
|National Women's Soccer League
|14 teams
|Europe
|UEFA Champions League
|All qualified clubs
|Europe
|UEFA Europa League
|All qualified clubs
|Europe
|UEFA Conference League
|All qualified clubs
|Europe
|UEFA Super Cup
|Winners of UEFA competitions
|Europe
|Premier League
|20 clubs
|Europe
|EFL (Championship, League One, League Two)
|72 clubs
|Europe
|LALIGA EA SPORTS
|20 clubs
|Europe
|Bundesliga
|18 clubs
|Europe
|Serie A Enilive
|TBC
|Europe
|Ligue 1 McDonald's
|TBC
|North America
|Major League Soccer (MLS)
|30 clubs
|South America
|CONMEBOL Libertadores
|River Plate, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, etc.
|South America
|CONMEBOL Sudamericana
|All qualified clubs
|South America
|CONMEBOL Recopa
|Champions of Libertadores & Sudamericana
|Europe
|Barclays Women's Super League
|12 teams
|Europe
|Liga F Moeve
|16 teams
|Europe
|Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga
|14 teams
|Europe
|Arkema Première Ligue
|12 teams
|Europe
|UEFA Women's Champions League
|All qualified clubs
|North America
|National Women's Soccer League
|14 teams
|Portugal
|Liga Portugal
|TBC
|Belgium
|Belgian Pro League
|TBC
|Netherlands
|Eredivisie
|TBC
|Argentina
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|TBC
|Saudi League
|Saudi League
|TBC
|South Korea
|K League
|TBC
|China
|Chinese Super League
|TBC
|Australia
|A-League
|TBC
|Romania
|Liga 1
|TBC
|Poland
|Ekstraklasa
|TBC
|Austria
|Austrian Bundesliga
|TBC
|Switzerland
|Swiss Super League
|TBC
|Denmark
|Superliga
|TBC
|Scotland
|Scottish Premiership
|TBC
|Ireland
|SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
|TBC
|Sweden
|Allsvenskan
|TBC
|Norway
|Eliteserien
|TBC
|Germany
|3. Liga
|TBC
Which stadiums will be available in EA Sports FC 26?
Authentic stadiums are a crucial part of the matchday immersion in EA SPORTS FC 26, helping replicate the atmosphere, architecture, and culture of world football. The game features over 120 real-world venues, spanning major European leagues, international competitions, women’s football, and clubs from North and South America. While only a handful have been officially confirmed, EA's extensive licensing agreements allow fans to step into many of the world’s most iconic stadiums.
|Country
|Stadium Name
|England
|American Express Stadium
|England
|Anfield
|England
|The City Ground
|England
|Craven Cottage
|England
|Elland Road
|England
|Emirates Stadium
|England
|Etihad Stadium
|England
|Goodison Park
|England
|Gtech Community Stadium
|England
|King Power Stadium
|England
|London Stadium
|England
|Molineux Stadium
|England
|Old Trafford
|England
|Portman Road
|England
|Selhurst Park
|England
|Stadium of Light
|England
|St. James’ Park
|England
|St. Mary’s Stadium
|England
|Stamford Bridge
|England
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|England
|Turf Moor
|England
|Villa Park
|England
|Vitality Stadium
|England
|Joie Stadium
|Spain
|Civitas Metropolitano
|Spain
|Coliseum
|Spain
|Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
|Spain
|Estadio Benito Villamarín
|Spain
|Estadio de Gran Canaria
|Spain
|Estadio de la Cerámica
|Spain
|Estadio de Mendizorroza
|Spain
|Estadio de Montilivi
|Spain
|Estadio de Vallecas
|Spain
|Estadio El Sadar
|Spain
|Estadio Jose Zorrilla
|Spain
|Estadio Mestalla
|Spain
|Estadio San Mamés
|Spain
|Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
|Spain
|Municipal de Butarque
|Spain
|Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan
|Spain
|Reale Arena
|Spain
|Stage Front Stadium
|Spain
|Visit Mallorca Estadi
|Germany
|Allianz Arena
|Germany
|BayArena
|Germany
|BORUSSIA-PARK
|Germany
|Deutsche Bank Park
|Germany
|Europa-Park Stadion
|Germany
|MEWA Arena
|Germany
|MHP Arena
|Germany
|Millerntor-Stadion
|Germany
|PreZero Arena
|Germany
|Red Bull Arena
|Germany
|Signal Iduna Park
|Germany
|Stadion An der Alten Försterei
|Germany
|Volkswagen Arena
|Germany
|Vonovia Ruhrstadion
|Germany
|Weserstadion
|Germany
|WWK Arena
|France
|Decathlon Stadium
|France
|Groupama Stadium
|France
|Orange Velodrome
|France
|Parc des Princes
|France
|Stade Bollaert-Delelis
|Italy
|Allianz Stadium
|Italy
|Bluenergy Stadium
|Portugal
|Estadio do SL Benfica
|Portugal
|Estádio do Dragão
|Portugal
|Estádio José Alvalade
|Ukraine
|Donbass Arena
|Netherlands
|De Kuip
|Netherlands
|Johan Cruijff ArenA
|Netherlands
|Philips Stadion
|Canada
|BC Place Stadium
|USA
|BMO Stadium
|USA
|Dignity Health Sports Park
|USA
|Lumen Field
|USA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|USA
|Providence Park
|USA
|Red Bull Arena (New York)
|England
|Wembley Stadium