EA Sports FC 26 pre-order perks: What is the benefit of buying the game early?

Unlock early access, ICONs, and exclusive bonuses - here’s why pre-ordering EA Sports FC 26 is a game-changer...

Get ready for the most immersive football experience yet as EA Sports FC 26 launches worldwide on September 26, 2025. Those who pre-order can start playing up to a week in advance and unlock a host of exclusive bonuses for both this year’s title and the outgoing EA Sports FC 25 game.

Whether you choose the Ultimate Edition or the Standard Edition, here’s everything you need to know about why beating the crowd to pre-order is worth it.

Up to 7 days of early access

Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition grants you up to 7 days of early access, starting September 19, 2025 - one full week before the Standard Edition release on September 26, 2025.

This means you can jump into the action first, test out new gameplay mechanics, and get a head start on building your Ultimate Team squads before your friends even pick up their controllers.

Exclusive FC 25 content

By securing your Ultimate Edition purchase by August 26, 2025, you’ll unlock special rewards in EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately):

99 Shooting Player Evolution: Boost any player’s shooting attributes to 99 in FC 25.

1 of 5 ICON Player Pick (93+ OVR, untradeable): Choose from past ICON campaigns like Grassroot Greats or FUT Immortals.

These perks let you maximize your FC 25 Ultimate Team roster even after the new season starts.

Note: Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders do not include FC 25 content.

In-game FC 26 bonuses

Both editions offer exclusive in-game items to kickstart your journey in FC 26:

Ultimate Edition Bonuses

ICON Player Item (untradeable): Claim as soon as you start playing; it will later upgrade to celebrate your champion status.

Up to 6000 FC Points (4,500 on Switch platforms) over two months to spend in Ultimate Team.

Season 1 Premium Pass: Risk-free access to Manager Live Challenges and fresh storylines.

Extra Evolution Slot, Archetype Consumables, Double Archetypes XP, ICON Career Players, and premium Manager Career boosts like a 5‑Star Coach and Youth Scout.

Building your Ultimate Team faster

Pre-order bonuses give you a sizeable advantage in Football Ultimate Team - from Evolution slots to FC Points - and let you field ICONs from Day 1.

Use these perks to construct a competitive squad right out of the gate, climb divisions faster, and complete Manager Live Challenges without delay.

Pre-ordering EA Sports FC 26 is more than just guaranteeing your copy on day one - it’s about jumping the queue, loading up on FC Points, and grabbing rare ICON items to bolster both EA Sports FC 25 and FC 26 Ultimate Team experiences.

With early access starting September 19, exclusive FC 25 boosts, and a wealth of in-game consumables and bonuses, buying early is the clear winner for any aspiring Football Manager or Ultimate Team maestro. Pre-order by August 26, 2025, to secure every advantage ahead of kickoff.

