Dzeko opens Inter account in friendly - despite transfer from Roma not yet being officially confirmed

The Roma striker turned heads by appearing for the Nerazzurri prior to being unveiled as a new signing

Edin Dzeko was a surprise inclusion for Inter in Saturday's friendly against Dynamo Kyiv, as the Bosnian striker started for the Serie A giants and even netted his first goal despite still waiting to make official his move from Roma.

Dzeko is yet to finalise his transfer due to a contract dispute with Roma, meaning he is yet to be presented as an Inter player.

All of which made his appearance at the weekend all the more curious, although Inter fans will be pleased to see the forward start on the right foot.

No transfer but one goal

Inter kept Dzeko's start under close wraps ahead of Saturday's match. The Nerazzurri played behind closed doors in Monza and also made no mention of their first XI on social media prior to kick-off.

The club did share a photo of their dressing room, but the striker's shirt was conspicuous by its absence.

That meant fans were in for a surprise when Dzeko took the field and made an immediate impact.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring for Inter by finishing off a slick move between the Bosnian and Stefano Sensi. Barella then turned provider to play in Dzeko, who made no mistake in converting his chance to make it 2-0.

The bigger picture

Despite Saturday's bizarre twist, Dzeko's eventual arrival at Inter, who this week sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, is expected to be a formality.

Inter and Roma have agreed terms for his transfer, although the move has reportedly been held up by Dzeko's claim that he is owed just under €400,000 in unpaid wages by his current club.

Dzeko, 35, has spent the past six seasons at Roma, scoring 119 goals in 260 appearances in all competitions.

