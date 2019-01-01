Dwamena set for Levante exit amid Real Zaragoza interest

The Ghanaian is set for a switch away from the Frogs following a difficult first term in the Spanish top-flight

president Quico Catalan has revealed striker Raphael Dwamena is on his way out after a tough first season at the club.

The 23-year-old joined the side from Swiss outfit FC Zurich in August last year, but fitness issues and a loss of form limited him to 12 league appearances, involving only one start.

According to reports, his former clubs - Spanish second division sides Real Zaragoza and Real Oviedo - as well as German fold 96, are interested in signing him on loan.

"It is true that there are different options for Raphael. We are evaluating them internally," Catalan stated at a press conference as reported by AS.

"The player knows the opinion of the club and we are in that phase in which the player is thinking about which place will be the best for his growth.

"We have made known what is our desire and the player should give his opinion.

"We think more or less the same and within that meeting point there are several options and I do not think it takes long for a way out.

"His situation is like any other player, earning the confidence of the [Levante] coach but at this time we do not know."

Dwamena's lack of game-time went as far as causing him a place in Ghana's squad for the in , after a good showing at the start of the qualifiers for the competition.

The striker has also played for Austrian clubs Lustenau and Liefering.

