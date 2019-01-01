Dutch youth star Brobbey: It would be nice to play for Black Stars

The teenager speaks about his international future amid interest from the West African nation

U17 striker Brian Brobbey has left the door open for a possible switch to represent at senior level in future.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, the teenager has earned rave reviews for his fine performances in helping the Dutch win back-to-back Uefa Euro U17 Championship titles in the last two years.

The 17-year-old was the Netherlands' joint-top scorer at both tournaments, each time with three goals.

”I was born and raised in Holland and I feel Ghanaian in my blood too," Brobbey told Sportsworldghana.

"If I get the opportunity to decide in the near future which national team I should play for, I will think very good about it before I decide.

"But it will be a nice opportunity to play for the Black Stars."

Brobbey's successful performances for the Netherlands and Ajax at youth level has earned him a promotion to the club's senior set-up. He is yet to make a competitive debut for the Amsterdam-based side.

Should he ultimately pledge his international future to the Black Stars, the striker will follow the likes of Quincy Owusu-Abeyie and Elvis Manu to have represented the country of their parents after initially turning out for the Dutch national youth sides.

If he decides to remain with the country of his birth, that will place him on the path with the likes of Memphis Depay and George Boateng who snubbed overtures from Ghana and went on to represent European nations at senior level.

Brobbey is the brother of Eindhoven defender Derrick Luckassen, AZ Alkmaar product Kevin Luckassen and Samuel Brobbey of Almere City.