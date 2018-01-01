Duncan hits brace in Sassuolo's home defeat against Atalanta

The midfielder returned from injury to take his tally to three goals by the first half of the season

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan scored a brace for Sassuolo as they suffered a humiliating 6-2 defeat at home to Atalanta in the final game of the first round of Serie A on Saturday.

Duvan Zapata shot the visitors in front by the 19th minute after connecting a pass from Dario Gomez, who doubled their lead three minutes from the break.

Duncan reduced the deficit on 51st minute after finishing off a pass from Giangiacomo Magnani. However, the visitors restored their two-goal cushion three minutes later through Gianluca Mancini.

On the 57th minute, Sassuolo attempted to stage a comeback after Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng provided Duncan with an assist to bring the scoreline to 3-2.

But a hat-trick in the last quarter of the game from Josip Ilicic dashed the Neroverdi's hopes of at least claiming a point. Ilicic scored his first goal in the game by the 75th-minute mark before adding another in 87th and then one more in additional time to complete the riot.

Duncan lasted the entire duration but Boateng was substituted for Allesandro Matri on 57th minute.

Sassuolo have now failed to pick a win in their last three games and sit 11th on the table with 25 points.