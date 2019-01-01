Dunav Russe complete signing of Inkoom in a short term deal
Comments()
Getty Images
Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has joined Bulgarian First League side Dunav Russe until end of the season, the club has confirmed.
The 29-year-old became a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with FC Vereya in 2017 and was on the verge of joining Sudanese side Al Merreikh but negotiations were abandoned when Fifa imposed a one-year ban on the player.
The former Asante Kotoko star was suspended from all football-related activities by the world football's governing body for failing to settle outstanding debts owed to his former agent Andy Evans.
Inkoom was, however, cleared a few weeks ago to resume his career.