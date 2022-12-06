Dumfries' agent reacts to Netherlands star's price tag talk amid Man Utd & Chelsea transfer links

Denzel Dumfries is a man in demand, as he is linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but his agent hopes an asking price is not rising too much.

Dutch star impressing at 2022 World Cup

Currently on the books at Inter

Linked with Premier League heavyweights

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international has been catching the eye again at another major tournament, with his performances at the 2022 World Cup suggesting that a big-money transfer could soon be on the cards. Serie A giants Inter will be reluctant sellers, but the buccaneering right-back is said to be attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Dumfries’ representative, Rafaela Pimenta, would be open to holding talks with interested parties and would prefer not to see more pounds and euros piled onto the 26-year-old’s price tag. She said when asked by Sky Sport Italia if that figure is beginning to rocket: “Let's hope not, otherwise it would be more difficult to transfer him!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dumfries moved to Italy after impressing at Euro 2020, with Inter getting quite the bargain as they prised an exciting performer away from PSV for just €15 million (£13m/$16m).

WHAT NEXT? The Dutch defender has contributed seven goals and 10 assists to the Inter cause through 65 appearances and is considered to tick plenty of boxes for those in England that are considering upgrades in his particular area of the field.