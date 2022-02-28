Drogba offers his support to Chelsea keeper Kepa after horrendous penalty in Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has taken to his social media account to show support for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his miss cost the team the Carabao Cup trophy.

The Blues played Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday evening at Wembley Stadium. After a goalless result in regulation and extra time, the match was to be decided in the shootout.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel opted to bring in the Spanish shot-stopper in place of Edouard Mendy hoping the former will help the Londoners win the final. However, he failed to stop any of the 11 Liverpool penalties and went on to shoot over the bar and the Reds won 11-10.

Kepa went on to apologise for his miss on his official social media account.

"To fall and rise. Disappointed after a big effort during the tournament. We keep working. Thanks, Chelsea FC family for your support," the 27-year-old said.

Ex-Ivory Coast captain Drogba retweeted the Tweet but with a comforting message. "Keep it up Kepa, my keeper, Chelsea FC."

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp has termed as a 'rubbish idea’ the decision by Chelsea to withdraw Mendy for Kepa.

"I don't like it, it is a rubbish idea," Redknapp said as quoted by Sky Sports. "I think it is a case of being too clever for your own good. It just complicated it.

"How could anyone say they wouldn't have won it if Mendy was in goal? It’s rubbish, it’s nonsense - he didn’t even get near to a penalty. Mendy’s one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and then you bring on Kepa instead, ridiculous."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said he did not understand the reason behind subbing Mendy.

"I don’t like it [subbing goalkeepers on for shootouts]. It’s not the time to analyse that, it could've paid off. They obviously know Kepa's got an excellent penalty-saving record, but I still don't understand it," Neville told Sky Sports.

"Mendy’s been outstanding and made saves all the way through the game, he's got the atmosphere, the feeling, he's warmed up."

Chelsea will now focus on the FA Cup where they are scheduled to make a trip to Luton while Liverpool will host Norwich City.