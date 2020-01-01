Dreams FC technical boss Zito upset by refereeing against Legon Cities

Dreams FC technical director Abdul Karim Zito has expressed frustration by their draw with Legon Cities in the Premier League on Sunday.

After successive wins in their opening two games, Still Believe could not make it three out of three as they were held to a goalless draw at home at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The result has dropped Dreams from joint-top of the league table to joint-second with , Wafa and Berekum .

“Cities came for a draw and they got it. They set up nicely and played very well," Zito said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

"The players intentionality fabricated injuries and the referee fell for them.

"I am upset with the referee for the amount of time he added on.

"Legon [Cities aren't] my toughest opposition yet. I think the game in Techiman (1-0 away win over Eleven Wonders) was tougher.

"Legon City are good but it wasn’t a hard game.”

A fierce clash awaits in midweek when Dreams play as guests to Chelsea.

