Dreams FC cry foul over referees' treatment over Okraku links

Technical director Abdul Karim Zito has expressed frustration by the behavior of the nights of the whistle this season

Dreams FC technical director Abdul Karim Zito believes his club is suffering at the hands of referees because of the club's affiliation with Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku.

Zito's comments come on the back of Still Belief's disappointing 1-0 home loss to at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Okraku held the position of executive chairman at Dreams before giving up the role after assuming the GFA office in November last year.

More teams

“We are being punished because of the GFA President Kurt Okraku," Zito said after Sunday's game, as reported by 442gh.

"The referees should be firm and do their job, they should be free in their minds when officiating in our matches.

“The referee [Morrison Esso] felt had he whistle for a penalty in that minute, people will say he did that because of the GFA president who is the former Executive chairman of our club.

“Now its GIGI and Prince who are leading the club, referees should know this and allow us to play our football.

Article continues below

“Eric Gawu got to the ball first and the defender got his leg from behind it was a clear penalty.”

Dreams have won three of seven league matches played so far, drawing one game and losing three others.

They currently occupy the eighth position on the table ahead of their matchweek eight clash with Liberty Professionals.

