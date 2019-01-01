Dreams FC chief Okraku beats Afriyie to succeed Nyantakyi as Ghana FA president

The renowned Still Believe chief is set to lead the West Africans' football governing body for the next four years

Dreams FC executive chairman Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has been elected as the new president of the Football Association (GFA).

The Still Believe chief beat off competition from five other contestants during a GFA Elective Congress conducted in Accra on Friday.

The election was ultimately decided after a third round of voting, with a total of 93 delegates endorsing the former GFA Executive Committee member who, by this time, ran unopposed following withdrawal of closest contender George Afriyie after the second round.

Okraku takes over from Kwesi Nyantakyi, whose 13-year reign as GFA boss was brought crashing down by a bribery and match-fixing scandal in June 2018.

At the end of the second round, Okraku garnered 59 votes, followed by former GFA vice president Afriyie, who earned 43 votes.

Phar FC president Nana Yaw Amponsah placed third with 16 votes.

With Okraku's second-round votes still less than '50 per cent +1 vote' of the total, the election was forced into a third round. Staring defeat in the face, Afriyie announced withdrawal ahead of the third round, leaving Okraku as the only man standing.

In accordance with election regulations, the Dreams FC chief was mandated to be finally endorsed through the third round, where he won by 93 votes (96.9%).

Legal practitioners Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah Mensah did not qualify for the second round after jointly placing bottom of the first round with zero votes.

Fred Pappoe, a former president of the GFA, announced his withdrawal from the elections before the second round after polling six votes during the first stage.

Okraku, Afriyie and Amponsah had 44, 40 and 27 votes respectively in the first round, which also had one ballot rejected. With no candidate attaining the '50% +1 vote', a second round of voting was necessitated.

Ahead of Friday's event, there were earlier elections to elect presidents of the 10 Regional Football Associations (RFAs) as well as members of the GFA Executive Council.

Friday's election also brings the work of the GFA Normalisation Committee to an end after 11 months in office.

Commencement of the now 18-team Ghana Premier League is the next main item on the agenda of the domestic football fraternity.

The top-flight is expected to kick off in November.