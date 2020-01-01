Dreams eyeing comeback win against wounded Hearts of Oak

Goalkeeper Peter Sarkodie looks ahead to Sunday encounter with Phobians in the Ghana Premier League

Dreams FC goalkeeper Peter Sarkodie reveals his outfit are keen on beating in the Premier League on Sunday to return to winning ways.

Still Believe are looking to get back on track having succumbed to a 2-1 away loss to on Monday.

After impressively beginning the season with two wins and a draw, Dreams have lost two of their last three matches.

“I feel it is going to be a very good match for the supporters," Sarkodie told Goodlife FM ahead of Sunday's home fixture.

"We lost against Dwarfs on Monday which has left a sour taste in our mouths.

"So on Sunday, we are keen on winning the game for our fans.

“I am going to keep a clean sheet and we are definitely winning the match by God’s grace."

Dreams currently occupy sixth position on the league table.

"My personal target is to keep more clean sheets and on a collective note, I want to help my team achieve top four [finish] at the end of the season," Sarkodie added.

Like Dreams, Hearts are eyeing a return to winning ways following a derby defeat (2-1) to arch-rivals on Sunday.