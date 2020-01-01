Draw masters Liberty Professionals disappointed by 'unfortunate' league run

Coach David Ocloo sheds light on Saturday's match against Medeama in the Ghana Premier League

Liberty Professionals coach David Ocloo believes his outfit need to work on their psychology after they settled for a third successive draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Following a 2-2 home result with Legon Cities and a 0-0 away stalemate with Berekum , the Scientific Soccer Lads failed to make the most of their home advantage one more time as they were held to a 1-1 draw by .

Substitute Nana Kofi Babil equalised late for the visitors after Elvis Kyei Baffour converted a penalty to place Liverty into the lead in the matchday three fixture.

“It’s unfortunate we had to draw today too but this is football,” Ocloo said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“You lose, you draw and you win. I was a bit disappointed but I think it’s fair.

“I think psychologically we are not up there and I think a lack of concentration is a big factor but we will work towards that."

For their next game, Liberty face away in midweek action.

The Scientific Soccer Lads hold 11th position in the league.

Rock-bottom Dwarfs have their own problems too - even worse - as they have lost all three matches played so far.