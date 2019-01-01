Live Scores
Drama! Ghana reacts to Asamoah Gyan's unexpected international retirement

Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the abrupt exit of the veteran striker from national duty

Opinions have been diverse after Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan shockingly announced resignation from international duty only a month to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In a statement released on Monday, the 33-year-old Kayserispor striker - Ghana's most capped and all-time top scorer of 51 goals in 106 matches - cited displeasure about the technical team's decision to strip him of the captaincy and rather be handed the less prestigious 'General Captain' role usually held by a very senior member of the team.

Rumours before the announcement were that deputy skipper Andre Ayew - who has long been involved in a dispute with Gyan over the armband - was going to be named new captain for the June 21-July 19 tournament.

While the situation has clearly divided opinions, many, upon Gyan's announcement, are of the view that a good way to settle the dispute will be to altogether hand the captaincy to Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey.

Below are some reactions on social media upon Gyan's retirement:


What a disastrous build up to a tournament. No winners in this.

