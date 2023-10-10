Aston Villa star Alisha Lehmann has revealed what rapper Drake requested from her via Instagram.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Switzerland international has revealed a private request from music sensation Drake, after the Canada-born rapper messaged her on Instagram.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That was only three days ago. Drake wrote to me! He asked me for a jersey," said Lehmann when asked about the most famous person she had spoken to was on Shirin David's Youtube channel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lehmann has one of the biggest followings across all athletes in the footballing world, with over 15 million followers on Instagram alone. Speaking to talkSPORT on her immense following and the problems that arise with it, Lehmann said: "Some people just see Instagram and social media and don't even know I actually play football, when I don't post a football picture for a week, people say, 'oh she doesn't even play'.

"I think sometimes it's a bit hard because obviously I play like I train every day, like everyone else, like I play every weekend and sometimes it's hard because they make a picture of you. I'm a proper footballer. I work hard every day. I want to be the best version of myself in football and that's my first priority in life.”

WHAT NEXT FOR LEHMANN? The Villa forward will be back in action this weekend following the return of the Women's Super League recently, as they travel to North London to face Arsenal on Sunday.